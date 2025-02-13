West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025: Here's how to submit your entries for this year's event

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards are back for another year, with nominations now open for the 2025 event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fourth year, the event features 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across the region.

This sell-out occasion attracts more than 280 attendees, including apprentices, training providers and businesses running apprenticeship programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them—from training providers to employers.

All the winners on stage at last year's West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

It encourages entries from across the region, with the winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects.

For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in West Yorkshire.

Chris Baker, of Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, one of the winners at the 2024 awards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

“We invite all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their nominations and join in the festivities at our annual event.

“Together, let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.”

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, their employers, colleges, training providers or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us for the fourth annual West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Register and begin your journey by visiting the event website - www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk - before the closing date of 8pm on Wednesday, March 19.

Guests at last year's awards evening at the Cedar Court Hotel. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, May 1 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Guests are invited to arrive from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by the hotel, providing an excellent opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinner is served and the awards ceremony begins.

For more information about this year’s awards, contact event manager Haroldine Lockwood at [email protected].

We look forward to celebrating the achievements of West Yorkshire's apprenticeship community with you.

Here is the full list of this year’s award categories:

The deadline for nominations for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 is Wednesday, March 19

Intermediate Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Sponsored by: Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.

Advanced Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A-level pass).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification (equivalent to a Foundation Degree).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within the construction industry.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Sponsored by: Springfield Training.

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within professional services.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer

Open to businesses with up to 249 employees which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Open to businesses with more than 250 employees which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Sponsored by: Yorkshire Water.

Apprentice Ambassador

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Mentor

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Training Provider/Programme

Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.

Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.