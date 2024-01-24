Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its third year, the awards were set up by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network across the region.

This year's edition features 14 categories, recognising those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme, as well as top apprenticeship providers in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, more than 250 guests attended the awards ceremony at Tileyard North in Wakefield. Winners included FDM Group, which scooped the Diversity & Inclusion Programme award for the second year running, and Bradford Teaching Hospitals and Bradford College Partnership - who together scooped Training Provider/Programme of the Year.

The winners of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 (Photo by Gerard Binks)

Businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes are now invited to submit their nominations - applauding the power of apprenticeships and sharing the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, their employers, colleges, training providers, or even by proud loved ones.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their own teams and trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Register and submit your nomination on the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards website before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday March 21.

The Awards were launched in 2022 (Photo by Gerard Binks)

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, from 6.45pm on Thursday May 9. There will be the opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinners is served and the ceremony begins.

Any enquiries not covered on the Awards website should be sent to events manager Haroldine Lockwood via email.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Zenit

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year