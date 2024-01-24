Entries now open for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 - how to apply
Entries are now open for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.
Now in its third year, the awards were set up by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network across the region.
This year's edition features 14 categories, recognising those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme, as well as top apprenticeship providers in the county.
In 2023, more than 250 guests attended the awards ceremony at Tileyard North in Wakefield. Winners included FDM Group, which scooped the Diversity & Inclusion Programme award for the second year running, and Bradford Teaching Hospitals and Bradford College Partnership - who together scooped Training Provider/Programme of the Year.
Businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes are now invited to submit their nominations - applauding the power of apprenticeships and sharing the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.
Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, their employers, colleges, training providers, or even by proud loved ones.
There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their own teams and trainers.
Register and submit your nomination on the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards website before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday March 21.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, from 6.45pm on Thursday May 9. There will be the opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinners is served and the ceremony begins.
Any enquiries not covered on the Awards website should be sent to events manager Haroldine Lockwood via email.
Award Categories
SME Employer of the Year
Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.
Large Employer of the Year
Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.
Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group
Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.
Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Zenit
This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.
Higher Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023
Degree Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.
Training Provider of the Year
Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme to a business or organisation