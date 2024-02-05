Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yorkshire Evening Post, in collaboration with the Wakefield Express and the Halifax Courier, has launched its West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. It’s one of National World’s nine Apprenticeship Awards, with sister events running in North, South and East Yorkshire.

The apprenticeship awards began in 2017 to spotlight the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs, and the West Yorkshire event was founded in 2022.

The awards aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training and career development. The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Award winners in 2022, the inaugural event (Photo by Gerard Binks)

The programme often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both the apprentice and the employer.

Completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into different roles or advancements within their chosen fields.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in West Yorkshire at the highly anticipated West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. With 14 carefully crafted categories, this event pays homage to the outstanding people shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

Entries are now open for the 2024 awards (Photo by Gerard Binks)

For those seeking guidance on crafting compelling entries, National World is hosting a free 40-minute crash course. Join the virtual course on Friday March 1 at 10am, by registering through the link on the event website footer.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford. Register by visiting www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday March 21.

Here's everything you need to know about the categories.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Zenith

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by First Intuition

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year