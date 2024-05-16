Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winners of the third West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards have been named.

There was an electric atmosphere at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, as talented apprentices and star employers were celebrated for their achievements.

The awards were set up by the Yorkshire Evening Post, in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, in 2022 to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in the county.

This year there were 14 award categories, including Intermediate, Advanced, Higher and Degree Apprentice of the Year, as well as Mentor of the Year and awards for businesses offering apprenticeships.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 ceremony was held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford on May 9. Pictured are all the winners on stage (Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk)

On the judging panel this year was Ahead Partnership project manager Susie Bell, Jet2 emerging talent and careers manager Katie Rankin and Leeds businessman Nick Garthwaite.

They had the painstaking task of reviewing the entries, with the best talent selected as finalists for the event. It was a night of celebration on Thursday May 9 as the winners were announced during a glitzy ceremony, hosted by award-winning radio presenter Rich Williams.

Here is every winner of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Alin Florin Pop, Unity Plus Healthcare Ltd

Highly Commended: Sam Allen, Conservatory Outlet

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Amy Hickie, Muirhead Dental Health

Highly Commended: Maizie Grange, Construction Marine Ltd

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Leo Girdlestone, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Highly Commended: Emilie Marshall, Timeout Homes

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Amaya Beale, Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd

Highly Commended: Maddie Bissett, Unilever

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Emily Reeves, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets

Highly Commended: Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Bernadette McNichol, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

Highly Commened: Faye Irving, Bradford Teaching Hospitals

Highly Commened: Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Stephen Beardsley Covea Insurance

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements

Mentor of the Year

Mark Roper, CML Civil Engineering

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Zenith

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year

Reliance Precision Limited

Large Business Apprentice Employer

Winner: Together Housing Group

Highly Commended: Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Training Provider/Programme of the Year