West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Every apprentice and business to have scooped an award
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was an electric atmosphere at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, as talented apprentices and star employers were celebrated for their achievements.
The awards were set up by the Yorkshire Evening Post, in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, in 2022 to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in the county.
This year there were 14 award categories, including Intermediate, Advanced, Higher and Degree Apprentice of the Year, as well as Mentor of the Year and awards for businesses offering apprenticeships.
On the judging panel this year was Ahead Partnership project manager Susie Bell, Jet2 emerging talent and careers manager Katie Rankin and Leeds businessman Nick Garthwaite.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
They had the painstaking task of reviewing the entries, with the best talent selected as finalists for the event. It was a night of celebration on Thursday May 9 as the winners were announced during a glitzy ceremony, hosted by award-winning radio presenter Rich Williams.
For the best pictures and your full guide to the event, pick up at copy of the Yorkshire Evening Post today (Thursday May 16).
Here is every winner of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Alin Florin Pop, Unity Plus Healthcare Ltd
Highly Commended: Sam Allen, Conservatory Outlet
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Amy Hickie, Muirhead Dental Health
Highly Commended: Maizie Grange, Construction Marine Ltd
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Leo Girdlestone, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Highly Commended: Emilie Marshall, Timeout Homes
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Amaya Beale, Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd
Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd
Highly Commended: Maddie Bissett, Unilever
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Emily Reeves, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets
Highly Commended: Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Bernadette McNichol, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
Highly Commened: Faye Irving, Bradford Teaching Hospitals
Highly Commened: Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Stephen Beardsley Covea Insurance
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements
Mentor of the Year
Mark Roper, CML Civil Engineering
Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Zenith
SME Apprentice Employer of the Year
Reliance Precision Limited
Large Business Apprentice Employer
Winner: Together Housing Group
Highly Commended: Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Heart of Yorkshire Education Group – Apprenticeship Team
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.