You only have until Thursday, April 6 to get your nominations in for the 2023 West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. These awards recognise and reward apprentices, mentors, businesses and training providers that are supporting in building a skilled workforce for the future.

We have already received hundreds of incredible nominations across our 14 category awards , but we still want to receive more which showcase the very best apprentices who will form part of the workforce of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are awards to recognise apprenticeships in a wide range of industries as well as awards to recognise everyone from entry level to final year apprenticeships. There are also a number of awards to recognise businesses and organisations that are investing in apprenticeship programmes, so there is a category to suit anyone that is working with, or as, an apprentice.

All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony in May, where BBC's Apprentice star Megan Hornby will host proceedings and announce the winners. Image: BBC

Yorkshire Evening Post Editor Joseph Keith said: "These awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase the talent on offer in our region when it comes to apprentices. From business and training providers right through to mentors and apprentices themselves, we want to reward those going the extra mile and standing from the crowd. Don't miss out - get your entry in before our deadline closes."

The categories are SME Employer of the Year, Large Business Employer of the Year, Diversity and Inclusion Programme, Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Advanced Apprentice of the Year, Higher Apprentice of the Year, Degree Apprentice of the Year, Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Construction Apprentice of the Year, Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, and Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline has been extended so your last chance to nominate at www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk is no later than midnight of April 6. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony in May where BBC's Apprentice star, Megan Hornby, will host proceedings and announce the winners. Yorkshire lass Megan narrowly missed out becoming Lord Sugar's Apprentice this year when she came third in the BBC hit. She looks forward to hosting the awards and meeting all of this year's finalists.