An established piece of Wakefield’s industrial past has drawn “immediate and strong interest” just days after being put up for sale.

The former home of Range Cylinders Ltd, a company that manufactured hot water cylinders and related products for over a century, is now on the market following the firm entering administration earlier this year.

The 1.62-acre site, located on Thornes Lane Industrial Estate, is being marketed by Watling Real Estate and has quickly caught the attention of potential buyers.

Alex Sweetman, director in Watling’s Leeds office, described the site as “an excellent ‘last mile’ location” less than 1.5 miles from Wakefield city centre.

He added: “It is a secure, gated site of 1.62 acres with a useful area of expansion land. It has significant subdivision and asset management potential.”

The facility offers over 38,500 square feet of industrial accommodation and includes a large, paved yard with full security fencing and gated access throughout.

Mr Sweetman said: “It is available vacant and has redevelopment options, subject to planning, and we are inviting offers.

“We have experienced a markedly enthusiastic response to this property going on the market, with multiple competitive approaches in the first 48 hours.”

Thornes Lane Industrial Estate is just a short distance from Wakefield Kirkgate and Westgate stations, making it highly accessible for logistics and future development.

The area is already home to established firms such as Buildbase, Screwfix, Johnstone’s Decorating Centre and Edmunson Electrical Centre, adding to its appeal for commercial investors.