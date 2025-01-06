Unity Enterprise kicks off 25th anniversary year with inspiring business workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unity Enterprise – the not for profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise - will launch its 25th anniversary celebrations this month with the first two events in a series of workshops designed to boost entrepreneurial skills.

On Tuesday 14 January from 9am-10.30am at Leeds Media Centre, ‘A Cup of Confidence’ is set to be a morning filled with business inspiration and caffeine.

Delivered in partnership with Coffeenah, attendees will be invited to unlock their public speaking potential with expert guidance from distinguished public speaking professional Pol Donald Nkana Nkana – whilst enjoying a cup of the finest Arabica coffee.

Seven days later, on Tuesday 21 January from 10am-12pm at the same venue, Pol Donald Nkana Nkana will return to lead a masterclass entitled ‘Storytelling for Business: What is Your Story?’ with participants learning how to harness storytelling to create compelling narratives that resonate with business audiences.

Leeds Media Centre, one of three business locations operated by Unity Enterprise which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year

Both events are free of charge but, with numbers limited, those wishing to attend are asked to book their places on Eventbrite.

Richard Aitoro, Unity Enterprise Business Adviser, said: “We are excited to begin our 25th year with a doubleheader of workshops to set the perfect tone for an inspiring year ahead.

“Pol Donald Nkana Nkana is a dynamic international speaker and entrepreneur with a deep commitment to personal development and effective communication.

“’A Cup Full of Confidence’ will enable participants to benefit from bite-sized talks on essential public speaking topics, whilst networking with fellow business professionals over a cup of magnificent coffee – we are grateful to Coffeenah for their support.

Pol Donald Nkana Nkana who will lead two Unity Enterprise business workshops at Leeds Media Centre this month

“Following this, ‘Storytelling for Business: What is Your Story?’ will empower those present to develop their own stories using effective communication tools to make their business messages stand out.”

Pol Donald Nkana Nkana said: “Inspiring people in diverse communities to embrace entrepreneurship and use their voices confidently, whether in boardrooms or on stages, is deeply important to me.

“There is so much untapped business talent waiting to be discovered and nurtured.

“Unity Enterprise serves as a vital bridge to those opportunities, and I am delighted to contribute by helping aspiring entrepreneurs in Leeds embark on their journey through leadership and confidence building.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled that Pol will be facilitating our opening workshops of 2025.

“He has a well-earned reputation as a vibrant and engaging public speaker who knows what it takes to win in a competitive business world.

“I have no doubt that his energy and charisma will rub off on attendees, who will also benefit greatly from the practical advice he is able to convey.”

Further information about both events is available from Richard Aitoro on Tel: 07383 83939393 or email: [email protected]