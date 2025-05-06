United Carpets and Beds appoints Leeds agency as media agency
Selected for its bold and distinctive approach, United Carpets and Beds Procurement Director, Phil Grayson, said of the appointment: “We’re delighted to embark on this partnership with the team in Leeds. We know that their ambition for delivering growth is in line with our own and we’re really looking forward to seeing the results of our work together.”
The win reinforces the team’s dedication to its Full Colour Media proposition, which empowers brands to ‘Stand Against Bland’ by redefining growth and unlocking new possibilities through data intelligence and strategic creativity.
Kevin Murphy, Group Managing Director, who leads the Media team said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with United Carpets and Beds. A desire to get their media performance to that ‘next level’ really aligns with our commitment as an agency to ‘Stand Against Bland’ in our media campaigns. We are looking forward to getting stuck in and delivering some incredible results.”
McCann Leeds launched its UM media arm in 2023 to expand its growing proposition. Olly Sowden, Managing Director of the agency, added: “With our media offering now in full swing, we’re able to offer clients more comprehensive support - and the latest United Carpets and Beds win represents another important chapter in our growth. We’re so excited to work with such an ambitious brand and can’t wait to see what we can create together.”