UKREiiF and Loop team up to show Social Value Matters with new hub

With UKREiiF right around the corner, organisers have announced a brand-new addition for 2025: the Social Value Matters hub, delivered in partnership with social value experts Loop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social value has been a core element of UKREiiF since its inception, with this year reflecting its ever-growing importance for the sector with a dedicated home. It marks a first of its kind for the event, with UKREiiF organisers and Loop bringing together a carefully curated schedule that reflects the wide scope social value covers.

A partnership between Loop and AtkinRealis will take centre stage, championing a hyper local approach to social value and how community-led data analysis at every stage of development can help deliver the ambition of devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New session formats will be introduced, including a ‘fishbowl’ session on the social value of placemaking, which will bring audiences into the traditional roundtable format.

Simon Toplass, group CEO at Loop’s parent organisation and 2025 platinum partner Pagabo Group

Former England Rugby player Tony Underwood will be in the hot seat on Wednesday afternoon for an ‘in conversation with’ session with Social Value Matters host, Tom Snee of Cartwright. Designed to be interactive, the session will invite the audience to take part in a "social value scrum," physically demonstrating the collaborative approach required to deliver impact.

Simon Toplass, group CEO at Loop’s parent organisation and 2025 platinum partner Pagabo Group, said: “Whether as a public sector body or those delivering development projects, social value is becoming increasingly vital across the built environment, especially with new procurement reforms and a growing emphasis on place-based impact.

“Working with the UKREiiF team to make sure the topic is firmly in the spotlight it deserves with this dedicated stage made perfect sense. The sessions reflect the broad scope of social value and showcase a diverse range of expert voices. I’m especially excited about the Social Value Scrum with Tony Underwood, which will highlight how everyone can contribute to meaningful community outcomes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub will host speakers from organisations including the Construction Youth Trust, Black Women in Real Estate, Meeting Place, and YEP. Women in Construction will be bringing 100 students to UKREiiF this year, who will participate in a workshop session exploring the core principles of social value.

Led by Loop – in partnership with Gallaway Construction – this workshop will unpack the meaning of social value, why it’s essential to the built environment, and how to accurately measure impact. Other topics on the stage will include the role of transport infrastructure and housing in unlocking opportunity, and driving equality and diversity.

The Social Value Matters hub will offer more than just scheduled talks, including informal networking, consultancy drop-ins with Loop’s social value economists, and live software demonstrations showing how technology can unlock accurate, actionable insights.

Matt Christie, director at UKREiiF, said: “Social value has always been an integral part of UKREiiF – whether it be putting it on the schedule or measuring the event’s own impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new hub with Loop deepens that commitment and reflects UKREiiF’s evolution as a platform for driving real change. We know the sessions planned are really going to resonate with attendees – and we look forward to seeing everyone grow their understanding of just how much Social Value Matters.”

As platinum partner for UKREiiF 2025, Pagabo Group’s other organisations also have strong presence in the programme. The Pagabo Live Pavilion will play host to a full schedule of sessions throughout the three days, while contract management specialist Sypro will be putting the focus on driving contract compliance - also offering an exclusive competition to win tickets to this year’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix.