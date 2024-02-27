Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fifth annual English Makeup Awards took place on Sunday (February 25), celebrating the talented makeup artists who create luscious looks and provide top class services and treatments, across the country.

This year's event, by Creative Oceanic and Oceanic Events, was an online affair and two Leeds businesses took home top awards.

Studio Sisters, located in Regent Street, scooped Makeup Salon of the Year in the Yorkshire region. The studio is designed to cater to "all beauty needs in one venue".

Its services range from make-up to hair styling to spray tans. It also offers semi-permanent make-up and manicures.

Studio Sister, located in Regent Street, is one of two Leeds businesses to have won at the fifth annual English Makeup Awards 2024. Photo: Studio Sister

Meanwhile, Charlotte Taylor, a make-up artist based in Yeadon, took home Semi-Permanent Make Up Specialist of the Year in the Yorkshire region.

Charlotte offers eyebrow, eyeliner and lip treatments as well as scalp micropigmentation. She also scooped Best Customer Experience at the English Makeup Awards 2024.

Irfan Younis, a spokesperson for the English Makeup Awards 2024 said: “We are honoured to once again recognise the top make-up artists and salons from across England.

"This year’s winners are some of the most respected make-up salons and artists in the country, whose hard work and impeccable service reflect the high standard of the make-up industry.

"We would like to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”