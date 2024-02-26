The double fronted stone house with two reception rooms and two bedrooms on Whack House Lane in Yeadon, Leeds, is on the market with the Home Movement for £250,000.

Enter the property via the entrance vestibule with stained glass door, leading to the spacious dining room with an original cast iron fireplace.

The modern lounge is a great-sized room with a log burner and feature surround, and the recently renovated kitchen is modern yet retains characterful features like an exposed beamed ceiling and stunning tiles.

Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, both with built-in cupboards. Bedroom two is currently used as a home office but is ideal as a good-size bedroom. The house bathroom has a stained glass door and a panelled bath with shower overhead.

Externally is a generous sunny aspect seating area that backs on to the old railway path.

