Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of a characterful double fronted stone house in Leeds full of period features

If you're searching for a home in Leeds mixing lots of character features with modern living to a high standard, this one might be for you.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The double fronted stone house with two reception rooms and two bedrooms on Whack House Lane in Yeadon, Leeds, is on the market with the Home Movement for £250,000.

Enter the property via the entrance vestibule with stained glass door, leading to the spacious dining room with an original cast iron fireplace.

The modern lounge is a great-sized room with a log burner and feature surround, and the recently renovated kitchen is modern yet retains characterful features like an exposed beamed ceiling and stunning tiles.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, both with built-in cupboards. Bedroom two is currently used as a home office but is ideal as a good-size bedroom. The house bathroom has a stained glass door and a panelled bath with shower overhead.

Externally is a generous sunny aspect seating area that backs on to the old railway path.

A characterful double fronted stone house in Yeadon is for sale.

1. Exterior

A characterful double fronted stone house in Yeadon is for sale. Photo: The Home Movement

Photo Sales
The entrance vestibule with stained glass door welcomes you into the home.

2. Entry porch

The entrance vestibule with stained glass door welcomes you into the home. Photo: The Home Movement

Photo Sales
It leads into the spacious dining room.

3. Dining room

It leads into the spacious dining room. Photo: The Home Movement

Photo Sales
This bright room with original cast iron fireplace is a great place for entertaining.

4. Dining room

This bright room with original cast iron fireplace is a great place for entertaining. Photo: The Home Movement

Photo Sales
The modern lounge has a cosy feel.

5. Lounge

The modern lounge has a cosy feel. Photo: The Home Movement

Photo Sales
The spacious room is a great place to enjoy evenings with the family.

6. Lounge

The spacious room is a great place to enjoy evenings with the family. Photo: The Home Movement

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty