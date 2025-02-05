Treasured Moments – Revolutionising how we honour our loved ones

Treasured Moments, the name of a groundbreaking new business that creates digital tributes to honour loved ones is set to capture the hearts of the UK.

Founded by Simon Edward, Treasured Moments was born from a deeply personal experience during the pandemic. In 2020, during a time when traditional funerals and memorial services were impacted by lockdowns, Simon, like millions of others, was faced with the heartbreaking challenge of not being able to hold a proper ceremony for his father and to have other’s celebrate his life alongside him and his family.

Determined to find a way to commemorate his life, Simon turned to technology to create a digital tribute—a video showcasing his father’s life, interwoven with messages from loved ones and cherished photographs. This emotional impact that the digital tribute had, led others to reach out to Simon, asking for help in creating similar tributes for their own families. From this, Treasured Moments was born, under the umbrella of Simon’s parent company, My Digital Hero.

“I wanted to create something that would help families feel close to their loved ones, even when circumstances didn’t allow them to gather in person,” said Simon.

Simon Edward and his mother looking at the digital tribute he created in his father's memory

“Losing my father in a time of uncertainty was not only difficult enough in itself, but to pair that with the idea of not being able to celebrate his life with those who loved him most filled me with dread “, he continued, “The response I received after sharing my father’s tribute was overwhelming. It became clear that there was a real need for a service that could help people celebrate their loved ones in a personal, meaningful way. That’s why I founded Treasured Moments—to give people the opportunity to honour their loved ones’ lives in a way that feels timeless.”

Treasured Moments offers a variety of services designed to help families create lasting digital tributes, from video memorials, animated photo montages, and custom-made tribute websites. All of these tributes serve as beautiful, meaningful keepsakes that can be shared across generations, providing a unique way for families to celebrate lives lived, no matter the circumstances.

With a fire in his heart and a desire to bring timeless memories to people far and wide, Simon has personally invested £15,000 into the business, covering marketing costs, professional video production, and other essential start-up expenses. With the business gaining momentum, Simon is now focused on expanding Treasured Moments further, engaging with funeral directors and potential investors to help spread the service to families across the UK.

“I’ve always believed that life stories should be celebrated, not just remembered,” Simon added. “I’m in discussions with potential investors who share this vision, as well as with funeral directors who understand the importance of offering digital tributes as a service for their clients. My aim is not just to grow the business, but to make a real difference in the way people say goodbye.”

A still captured from a Treasured Moments creation

As the business continues to grow, Treasured Moments is helping families create memories that last a lifetime, offering a deeply personal service that resonates with anyone looking to honour a loved one in a meaningful, heartfelt way.

For more information on Treasured Moments and how you can create your own lasting tribute, visit the website.