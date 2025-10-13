Total Payments Launches myPOS Ultra Card Machine with Instant Settlements and Free Business Account

Birstall based Total Payments work exclusively with Mypos.

UK payment solutions provider Total Payments has rolled out a brand-new card machine — the myPOS Ultra — designed to help small businesses get paid faster and manage their money more easily.

Birstall based UK payment solutions provider Total Payments has rolled out a brand-new card machine — the myPOS Ultra — designed to help small businesses get paid faster and manage their money more easily.

The new device offers instant settlements, meaning funds from card payments land in your account the moment a transaction is completed. It also comes with a free business bank account, a free MasterCard debit card, and a simple £15-per-month plan for 18 months — with no upfront costs.

“Small businesses can’t afford to wait days for their money,” said Nick Mehat, Director at Total Payments, based in Birstall.

Total Payments are urging businesses to take advantage of the MyPOS Ultra package.

“We’ve introduced instant settlements so that when you make a sale, you get your funds straight away. The myPOS Ultra is all about speed, simplicity, and transparency.”

The my POS Ultra card machine is built for busy business owners who want something reliable and easy to use.

Setting up takes just 15 minutes, and the terminal arrives within three working days of ordering. It’s connected via WiFi or GPRS, offers up to 15 days of standby battery life, and can print around 1,500 receipts per charge.

Additional benefits include, instant Settlements – get paid instantly after every transaction, free Business Bank Account, free MasterCard Debit Card, free Mobile Apps for managing payments on the go, 18-Month Contract with free PCI compliance and free delivery, fast setup and simple on boarding process.

Total Payments has an office in Woodhead House in Birstall

All of the details and more can be found here: https://www.totalpayments.co.uk/products/mypos-ultra-pay-monthly/

Transparent, Competitive Pricing

Total Payments’ monthly plan costs £15 per month — with no upfront purchase fee — and includes instant access to funds.

For businesses turning over under £10,000 per month:

• Consumer debit: 0.60%

• Consumer credit: 0.60%

• Commercial debit: 1.80%

• Commercial credit: 1.80%

• Authorisation fee: £0.03

For those over £10,000 per month:

• Consumer debit: 0.32%

• Consumer credit: 0.62%

• Commercial debit: 1.09%

• Commercial credit: 1.85%

It’s a simple, transparent structure that gives small businesses a clear view of what they’ll pay — and the more they grow, the better the rates get.

Built for the Modern Merchant

Whether you’re a café owner, market trader, or mobile hairdresser, cash flow is key. Waiting several days for payments to clear can put pressure on your finances. That’s where instant settlements make a real difference — allowing businesses to stay flexible and reinvest earnings straight away.

“Small businesses need tools that work as fast as they do,” added Nick. “With myPOS Ultra, we’re giving merchants more control over their money, without the headaches or hidden charges.”

The launch of the myPOS Ultra card machine highlights the growing shift toward subscription-based payment solutions — where flexibility and affordability matter more than ever.

By combining instant payments, free banking tools, and competitive pricing, Total Payments is positioning itself as a strong contender in the UK’s rapidly evolving payments market.

For more information, visit www.totalpayments.co.uk.