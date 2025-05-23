Top townhouse in Leeds city centre hits the market

An individual and beautifully refurbished townhouse in one of Leeds’ most sought-after city centre locations, just a stone’s throw from both Nuffield Health Hospital and Leeds General Infirmary, is on the market with Zenko City Living.

Located on Great George Street, the four-storey property is set across approximately 1,955 square feet and combines a sophisticated and stylish home with an established retail unit on the ground floor.

Jonathan Morgan, from Zenko City Living, commented: “This is a rare opportunity to own a characterful, income-generating house in the heart of Leeds’ thriving civic district. Houses of this quality are rare in the city centre and this one has the potential either for further improvement through the conversion of the ground floor unit, or as a hybrid investment.

The three-bedroom home features a large ground floor living space and a contemporary open-plan kitchen, dining and utility area on the extended lower ground floor.

Great George Street townhouse.

“Full-width bi-fold doors open onto a private terrace, creating an indoor-outdoor living experience and the interior has been thoughtfully designed to the highest standard.”

The ground floor has parquet flooring, the lower ground floor is poured resin and the bathrooms are fitted with Hans Grohe sanitary ware, Porcelanosa tiles, stone resin basins, and a freestanding stone resin bath is a focal point in the main bathroom. There are made-to-measure plantation shutters in the master bedroom, and double-glazed sash windows on the upper floors combine traditional charm with modern energy efficiency.

Jonathan added: “In addition to its standout residential credentials, the property also includes a ground-floor retail unit currently let at £7,000 per annum, providing an immediate and stable income stream. Full planning permission has also been granted to convert this unit into further residential accommodation, offering even greater flexibility and future value potential.

“With three very large bedrooms, two beautifully appointed bathrooms, a utility room with toilet, and multiple spacious living areas, this home is perfectly suited to professionals, families, or investors seeking a long-term asset in a prime postcode.”

The property is on the market for £549,950.

For more information visit www.zenkoproperties.co.uk or call 0113 247 0777.