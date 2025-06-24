Top 10 UK Homebuilder Keepmoat Appoints New CEO

Top 10 UK homebuilder Keepmoat has announced the promotion of Divisional Chairman, Ian Hoad, to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Ian succeeds Tim Beale, who has stepped down as Chief Executive following eight years with the business.

Ian initially joined Keepmoat in 1996, staying with the business for five years. He then gained valuable industry experience with other major housebuilders before rejoining Keepmoat in 2009 fulfilling a number of different roles including Technical Director and Regional Managing Director. He was promoted to the role of Divisional Chairman in 2019. He will officially take up his role as CEO on the 1st July.

Tim Beale said: “After careful consideration, I have taken the decision that the time is right for me to step down as CEO. I am delighted that the board has appointed Ian Hoad, Divisional Chairman for Scotland, the North East, and Yorkshire East to be my successor. I am confident that under his leadership the business will continue to go from strength to strength. I will remain with the business over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”

Commenting on his promotion Ian said “I am incredibly proud to be given this opportunity to lead the Keepmoat business and steer it through its exciting next stage of growth and development. Our differentiated Partnership model has proven to be resilient with our focus on first time buyers and brownfield developments and is extremely well positioned to deliver on that significant future growth. I look forward to continuing to work with our public and private sector partners and Keepmoat’s highly capable management team, to deliver the high-quality multi-tenure homes and communities that the country so desperately needs. I would like to thank Tim and the Board for their support and for entrusting me with the leadership of Keepmoat.”

Paul Golding, Managing Partner at Aermont, added: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Tim for his outstanding leadership of Keepmoat over the past eight years. He has been an exemplary CEO, transforming and developing the business and its partnership model. Tim informed the board of his decision to step down over a year ago, enabling us to conduct an extensive external and internal search to find his successor. The conclusion of this is the internal appointment of Ian Hoad as Keepmoat’s CEO. Ian has continually impressed us with his operational expertise, his focus on delivering for all stakeholders and his energy and passion for the business. We look forward to working with Ian as we continue to grow the business and deliver much needed housing.”

