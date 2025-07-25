Three new engineering hires boost Eddisons sustainability team

Property consultancy Eddisons has made three new appointments to its sustainability and decarbonisation team in a move that has doubled its size in just over a year.

The team launched in 2024 with the appointment of Nazar Soofi, who joined to head the firm’s sustainability and decarbonisation division with a track record of having delivered over £50m of decarbonisation projects for Leeds City Council in just three years, shifting more than 80 sites in the city from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Now, the addition of senior engineer Daniel Stephenson, joining Eddisons from renewable energy business Ebtech with more than a decade of engineering experience; graduate engineer Yijun Liu, who previously worked for professional services firm WSP; and graduate sustainability engineer Daanish Soofi, has expanded the team to help meet growing demand for the firm’s sustainability and decarbonisation services.

Nazar Soofi, said: “Eddisons continues to lead the way on sustainability, with a rapidly growing client base across the public and private sectors who we have the privilege of working with and supporting on their journey to net zero.

From left: Eddisons’ sustainability team: Yijun Liu, Daanish Soofi, Naz Soofi, Tom Lovegrove, Dan Stephenson, Aliki Antoniou

“We are thrilled to welcome these three new talented engineers on board. Daniel, Yijun and Daanish’s appointments are strategic hires, indicative of both the firm’s commitment to sustainability, as well as our ongoing investment in the skilled young people who are the next generation of talent and vital to futureproofing us as a business.”

This year Eddisons’ sustainability and decarbonisation team secured over £25m of funding to enable public sector clients to roll out energy efficiency and heat decarbonisation projects across England, in the final round of funding announcements for the Government’s £3.5bn Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS).

A raft of decarbonisation projects were given the go ahead, enabling organisations across the UK to slash energy bills and carbon emissions. They ranged from a £9m addition towards a £12m scheme that will see Southwark Council in London cut bills at five leisure centres, installing a water source heat pump to replace ageing fossil-fuel boilers; to a £5m project with the nine-school Together Learning Trust in Calderdale and Kirklees, replacing defunct boilers with a state-of-the-art ground source heat pump.

Mr Soofi said: “We are working with clients every step of the way to help guide them through complex net zero challenges, and incredible outcomes are being achieved in reducing carbon emissions. We expect to be making further hires in the coming months as our sustainability and decarbonisation team continues to grow.”