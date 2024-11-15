Thomas Broadbent & Sons Expands into Green Energy with IGF Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Broadbent & Sons, advised by Interpath Advisory’s Debt Team, has received a flexible, multi-million-pound asset-based lending facility from Independent Growth Finance (IGF).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding is strategically designed to support their ambitious growth plans and expansion into emerging markets. It will enable Thomas Broadbent to enhance its operational capabilities and drive innovation as it embraces new opportunities in the green energy sector. This includes working alongside strategic partners to pioneer advancements in carbon capture, flue gas desulfurisation, and water recovery — all aimed at reducing emissions and enhancing resource recovery.

With IGF’s support, Thomas Broadbent is positioned to continue expanding its capabilities, meeting the needs of traditional clients, and venturing into transformative new markets. The Huddersfield-based business is a family-owned UK engineering powerhouse and has been a trusted name in industrial centrifuges since 1864, serving key sectors like sugar, energy, petrochemical, and industrial laundry. It has a rich legacy in technical expertise and recently shifted its focus into green energy and recycling markets, showcasing its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their custom-designed equipment, built at their UK manufacturing facility at Queen Street South in Huddersfield, serves over 50 markets worldwide. The business has dedicated offices in the U.S., Thailand, China, and India providing localised support and services. Thomas Broadbent’s specialised onsite process laboratory enables their clients to scale up production confidently, ensuring each solution is tailored to client needs, from sugar processing to advanced recycling.

Thomas Broadbent & Sons

Matt Durkin Jones, Finance Director of Thomas Broadbent commented: “The funding from IGF will play a crucial role in supporting our growth initiatives across various sectors. Their partnership and understanding of our business needs will enable us to pursue new opportunities, including our commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

Richard Spielbichler, ABL Director at IGF in Manchester, commented: “We’re excited to partner with Thomas Broadbent and look forward to working alongside them to help achieve their growth objectives into new markets and ongoing innovation.”

A team from Interpath provided Debt Advisory services to Thomas Broadbent to secure the businesses first holistic finance raise in its 160-year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Smith, a Director at Interpath, who led the transaction and was supported by Sam Hibbert and Jake Bennett, said: “Finding the right funding partner is critical to the success of an ambitious business. Thomas Broadbent has a rich history in the precision engineering sector and has proven its pedigree through international expansion and established position in key economic sectors. Now, as the business breaks new ground in the green energy market, the partnership with IGF will give them the firepower and flexible facilities that will grow with them, build on its generations of success, and really push the boundaries of British engineering on a global scale.”

Advisors on the deal were legal team: Bermans – Alex Chapman and financial advisors: Interpath Advisory – Ben Smith, Sam Hibbert.