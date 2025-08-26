The Sustainability Community promotes Liv Dawson to Memberships Manager

The Sustainability Community (TSC), the organisation building a global sustainability network through a year-round events programme, has announced the promotion of Liv Dawson to the role of Memberships Manager.

Having joined TSC six months ago as a Business Development Executive, Liv has been instrumental in managing and growing commercial opportunities across the organisation’s exhibition halls and event packages.

Her promotion reflects both her success in this area and the businesses expansion as it builds the membership platform that will become a fundamental resource tool for its audience.

In her new role, Liv will build on her business development expertise while also taking responsibility for developing and nurturing TSC’s membership community. The platform will offer members a range of added benefits including exclusive insights, learning opportunities, news sharing and sustainability-focused networking.

The Sustainability Community's new Memberships Manager, Liv Dawson.

Liv comments: “I’m so excited about this new role and can’t wait to get stuck in. The membership is a great opportunity for us to engage more directly with our audience. What’s more, it’s a platform that will provide early adopters with access to industry expertise, funding allocations and meaningful connections in a space that has been developed for people to learn and grow together.

“This position will allow me to connect with those that share our ambitions and want to be part of a movement that will champion the green economy.”

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, adds: “Liv has made a real impact in her short time with us, and this promotion reflects both her hard work and the exciting stage of growth TSC is in. As we expand our reach and deliver a year-round schedule of conferences and events dedicated to the green transition, our new membership platform is a vital step forward.

“I am confident that Liv will support our objective to grow one of the UK’s strongest and most engaged communities that benefits not only from our events but from continuous learning, networking and collaboration throughout the year.”

The Sustainability Community (TSC) is dedicated to building a national sustainability network through a year-round programme of events, conferences and collaborations.

Following the successful delivery of the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth Conference back in June, TSC is now focused on expanding its membership offer to provide ongoing opportunities for learning, connection and action.

For further details about The Sustainability Community and its membership launch, please visit the website.