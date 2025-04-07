The sustainability community expands team to support growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sustainability Community (TSC), the organisation building a global sustainability network through a year-round national events programme, has strengthened its team with three key appointments.

Building on the success of Yorkshire Sustainability Festival 2024, the business has expanded to ensure it has the infrastructure in place as it prepares to deliver the 2025 Festival, which will incorporate ReGeneration Earth, the national sustainability conference.

Alex Willis-Bray joins as Conference & Exhibitions Manager, Lily Smith takes on the role of Events Executive and Liv Dawson steps in as Business Development Executive – each playing a pivotal role in developing and delivering the organisation’s annual events programme.

As operations lead, Alex will oversee logistics and overall event management, supplier and location sourcing, budgeting and scheduling, ensuring that every event runs smoothly from start to finish. She brings a wealth of experience in large-scale event management and is ready to take TSC’s flagship event to the next level.

From left to right, Alex Willis-Bray, Liv Dawson and Lily Smith

She comments: “Joining TSC was an easy decision. I’ve worked on major events before, but this role gives me the chance to take on new challenges while driving real impact in the sustainability sector.

“With a packed events calendar and big ambitions for 2025, it’s an exciting time to be part of the team.”

Reporting into Alex, Events Executive, Lily Smith, joins the team with a strong background in event coordination, marketing and promotions. She will play a key role in ensuring exhibitors, suppliers and delegates have the best possible experience at TSC events.

Lily comments: “I love working in events and being able to combine that with a mission-driven organisation like TSC is amazing. The Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth Conference are set to be bigger than ever, and I can’t wait to contribute to their success.”

The third and final appointment to TSC is Business Development Executive, Liv, who will focus on organising the exhibition packages and event administration, supporting Alex and Lily, while focusing on the growth of the organisation’s network.

Liv comments: “This role is the perfect blend of my passion for sustainability and my background in business. Working with TSC allows me to engage with industry leaders while contributing to something meaningful.

“The response to our events has been fantastic and I’m really looking forward to helping them to grow and become even more successful.”

With its ambitious plans, TSC is focused on expansion, increasing its reach and bringing sustainability leaders together to drive change.

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, explains: “Welcoming Alex, Liv and Lily to the team marks an exciting chapter for TSC. Their different experiences will be instrumental as we scale-up, pushing boundaries to make the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth Conference the most impactful yet.

“As sustainability continues to be an unavoidable topic for businesses and individuals, we’re committed to making sure our events not only start the conversation but drive real action. Bringing all regions together under one roof to grow the green economy is at the heart of everything we do.”

Taking place at the Royal Armouries and New Dock Hall in Leeds, the flagship ReGeneration Earth Conference, brings together industry leaders together to explore the key themes of environmental, social and economic regeneration. The Yorkshire Sustainability Festival will take place June 9-20 and will feature over 50 fringe events across the region.

Sponsored by Engie, S2S Group, CXS and earthchain, those interested can register and books tickets for ReGeneration Earth here: https://account.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/register/?returnURL=https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/

For further details about The Sustainability Community please visit: www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com, and for details about Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, please visit: https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/