Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First opened by JD Wetherspoon in November 1999, the Six Chimneys has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area, as well as upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities.

The Kirkgate pub will welcome punters back on Tuesday (February 20). The Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard, will officially open the pub at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Six Chimneys has been closed for five months for the work to take place, and the expansion means that forty new jobs have been created.

The date has been set for the long-awaited reopening of The Six Chimneys pub in Wakefield city centre following an extensive refurbishment and expansion project, costing £3million.

The redevelopment work has included expansion into two adjoining properties, including the former Wakey Tavern, with a new extension and extended beer garden.

The pub has more than doubled in size, with an additional 4,000 square feet of customer space added, and there is a new kitchen at ground floor level, complete with open gantry.

There is a new colour scheme and finishes, a new bar, new bespoke carpet, new lighting and furniture, as well as a new rooflight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first floor of the former Wakey Tavern has been partially removed, creating a double height space, complete with a new feature fireplace and artwork displays.

The Six Chimneys pub will reopen its doors next week after five months refurbishment work

New sliding, folding doors open out from the extension into the extended, larger and improved beer garden. New pub signage has also been installed.

The Six Chimneys pub will be open from 8am until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub will be open for family dining, with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub until 9pm, throughout the week.

The Six Chimneys will be managed by newly-appointed pub manager Laura Mason. Laura was previously at The Scribbling Mill in the White Rose shopping centre.

She said: “The £3 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Wakefield itself.

“I am delighted that we have also been able to create 40 new jobs in the town.