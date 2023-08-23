The Six Chimneys in Kirkgate will shut for five months as it gets a large extension, more than doubling the size of the existing pub. Wetherspoon has purchased the adjacent building, the former Wakey Tavern, and a detached building on Lower Warrengate.

The pub will be extended into the buildings, creating more than 4,000 square foot of new customer space and creating 40 extra jobs. New sliding glazed doors will open out from the extension onto an improved and extended rear beer garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internal walls will be knocked down, creating direct views through to the extension and gardens when customers walk into the pub. The first floor of the former Wakey Tavern is being partially removed to create double height spaces, as well as a new feature stone fireplace.

The former Wakey Tavern and Wetherspoon's The Six Chimneys pubs on Kirkgate, Wakefield. The Wetherspoon pub is closing for a £3million refurbishment as it's extended into the adjacent building. (Photo by Scott Merrylees/National World)

The Six Chimneys will close on Monday September 18 and is expected to reopen in mid-February next year.

Wetherspoon chief executive, John Hutson, said: “ The project to redevelop The Six Chimneys highlights our commitment to the pub’s customers and staff as well as to Wakefield itself.

“The pub has proven extremely popular since first opening in 1999 and the development will create an outstanding pub which will serve the community for years to come.”