The Shed Bar: Beloved Leeds venue announces immediate closure after 16 years in blow to nightlife scene
The Shed Bar, at Heaton’s Court, was renowned for hosting rock and indie gigs and was popular for its electric atmosphere.
Having first opened the venue back in 2009, the team revealed this week that the doors are now closed.
In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, they said: “After 16 wonderful years, we are sadly announcing the immediate closure of The Shed Bar.
“We want to thank everyone that has supported us through these years; from the fabulous managers and bar staff to our friends, families and everyone that stepped foot into the bar as our much loved customers. We appreciate all of you so very deeply.”
It continued: “Our lease has expired and, due to conditions that were not appealing and the downturn of foot fall in the area, we have made the tough decision not to renew.
“Although the closure is tinged with some sadness, we want to view these 16 years as a celebration of something special, a place that holds so many beautiful memories for us.”
It comes after a difficult few months for Leeds bar and restaurant scene.
In December, it was announced that fine-dining restaurant Crafthouse and its neighbouring rooftop bar Angelica would close as a result of “ongoing economic challenges”.
Soon after, city centre restaurant Kino closed its doors, as the team said they “just couldn’t make it work”. And in November, The Watermark Bar on Cross Belgrave Street revealed that it would close for good on New Year’s Day.
Earlier in the year, high-end restaurants Craig Rogan at The Collective, Psycho Sandbar and Iberica all closed down.
