A popular Leeds pub has a new landlady at its helm for the first time in 15 years.

Bakery owner Jodie Beer, who has decades of experience in the hospitality industry, took over the Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton at the beginning of August - following the shock departure of her long-standing predecessor Nicola Moxham.

Jodie has worked in the hospitality industry since she was 16, going on to run pubs and restaurants in the UK, America, Dubai and Qatar. At the beginning of the pandemic, she launched independent bakery Jodie Bakes and its wholesale arm the Giraffe Bakery.

Jodie “fell in love” with the Mustard Pot while working weekend shifts at the pub around five years ago, and when she saw Marston’s brewery advertising for a new tenant, she knew she had to snap it up.

Jodie Beer is the new landlady of the Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton (Photo by Jodie Beer)

The new landlady told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “When I worked there on the weekend, I used to say that if the pub came up, I’d have to take the opportunity. And then it did and it was quite unexpected. I had to click that button to apply as I wanted to make sure it was looked after.

“The feedback has been so positive. We’re changing some of the beers, the menu will be changing in September and we’ve put a kids play area inside - which has been so well received. One reviewer said it meant they could actually speak to their wife, which I thought was lovely.

“It’s hard to make a big impact in two weeks, but we’ve made lots of positive, small changes - like cushions, more bunting, new music, fresh flowers and more products in the toilets for ladies and in the baby changing room.”

There’s lots coming up at the Mustard Pot over the next few months, from crochet workshops and indoor Christmas markets to the annual Bonfire Night display. There’s plans for a Halloween disco for children and an animal petting experience, while the outdoor children’s play area will be expanded in time for next summer.

The pub now serves coffee and cakes from Jodie’s bakery and she plans to introduce a new breakfast and brunch menu next month - as well as more English tapas-style food, sharing plates and specials on the evening menu.

“I want there to be something new every time you come in,” Jodie added. “I’ve given my chefs creative freedom to go for it.”

Built in 1750 as a gentleman’s residence and originally called Clough House, the building did not become a public house until the 1970s.

Starting from scratch with the pub’s social media accounts, Jodie is spreading the word that the pub is open as usual. She wants to keep the popular pub inclusive for everyone – families and pooches included.

Jodie added: “I put a text box out to ask what kids really want to eat, and loads of people replied with their suggestions - things like chicken nuggets, or having baby food pouches in.