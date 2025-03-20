The LK Group bolsters capabilities with launch of structural survey arm

Geo-environmental consultancy and contractor The LK Group has expanded its services by launching LK Structures, a dedicated structural survey solution.

The firm has launched the new service to enhance capabilities in response to recent key changes in the construction industry.

This includes the introduction of the Building Safety Act, which puts greater emphasis on ensuring compliance and accountability in building maintenance.

The construction industry is also seeing a shift in importance towards retrofitting and maintaining existing buildings. Launching LK Structures allows the wider group to bolster capabilities while maintaining its focus on sustainability.

Andy Kuehl, Director of LK Structures, has been brought in to lead the service. A highly experienced structural engineer, he brings extensive knowledge of building inspections, structural appraisals, defect diagnosis, and remedial work schemes.

Kuehl began his career as a draughtsman before steadily progressing through the ranks. His dedication and expertise were recognised in 2022 when he achieved IEng status with the Institution of Civil Engineers.

LK Structures enables The LK Group to leverage its existing site data and in-depth geotechnical knowledge from its ground investigation and remediation areas, to provide a more comprehensive assessment for its clients.

With its multidisciplinary approach, The LK Group’s in-house specialists can quickly assess and address structural issues on-site, offering clients a seamless and reliable service.

Conor Leyden, Managing Director of The LK Group, commented: "We are always looking to create innovative and practical solutions that will help solve industry problems and simplify complex regulations for our clients. We’re excited to introduce our new structural survey service, offering clients a director-led approach backed by our trusted and experienced multidisciplinary team.

“With a growing demand for structural assessments and a shortage of surveyors in the industry, our integrated expertise in ground investigations ensures a comprehensive and efficient service. We are also thrilled to welcome Andy to the team, whose knowledge and experience will strengthen our capabilities and enhance the support we provide to our clients."

Commenting on his appointment, Andy Kuehl said: “LK Group is a solutions-driven business, and LK Structures has come out of a direct need to serve the growing needs of the group’s client base.

“I’m excited to play a vital role in this next chapter, working closely with the team and LK Group’s existing partners to ensure the structural viability of projects for our clients nationwide.”

The LK Group recently strengthened its team with a trio of hires, including a new director, associate director and remediation manager as it looks to scale up operations across the Yorkshire region.

The geo-environmental specialist, headquartered in Greater Manchester, now boasts a team of more than 50 people working nationally.