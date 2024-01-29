The Leeds People’s Gym: Owners 'devastated' as new city centre gym closes down just four months after opening
A new Leeds gym has closed down less than four months after opening.
The Leeds People's Gym opened in Mabgate, on the outskirts of the city centre, on September 30 last year.
Founded by Chris Woods and Daniel Browne, the community gym aimed to provide a comfortable and inclusive space for people of all backgrounds and abilities.
It offered a range of classes and programmes designed to meet a diverse set of needs and interests, including strength training, yoga, HIIT, as well as gender neutral toilets and individual changing facilities.
The Leeds People's Gym has now confirmed that as of noon today (January 29), it has closed down with immediate effect.
The founders and the team said they were "devastated" as they made the announcement on social media, but that they didn't generate enough custom quickly enough to make the business viable.
They continued: "We’d like to say a big and heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our members and supporters, without whom this journey would have been impossible.
"We believe in the importance of having inclusive spaces, and hope that our closure doesn’t dampen your spirits, because safe and inclusive spaces in Leeds are desperately needed now more than ever.
"We’d like to say a special thank you to some of the local groups and organisations who have supported us especially Bi+ Leeds Social Group, Mental Health Mates Leeds, Strega Running Club and Wharf Chambers.
"We will update you on how to recover any membership fees you have paid as soon as we can."