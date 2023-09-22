The Leeds People’s Gym: First look inside new 'inclusive and safe' Leeds gym set to open on Mabgate
The Leeds People’s Gym is set to open on Mabgate in Leeds on September 30. The new and inclusive community gym has said it is dedicated to providing a comfortable space for people of all ages, genders, races, and abilities.
The gym has been set up by co-founders Chris Woods and Daniel Browne, who said they want to create a community where “people from all walks of life can come together to get fit, make new friends, and feel empowered”.
The gym will offer a range of classes and programs designed to meet a diverse set of needs and interests, including strength training, yoga, HIIT, and more.
Daniel said: “We believe that gyms should be safe spaces and inclusive of everyone, regardless of their background or ability.
"We’ve been there; we’ve arrived at a gym, gotten scared, and gone straight back home. We’ve worked out at midnight so nobody would see us. We’re creating a space for everyone, no egos, no intimidation.”
Daniel said that as part of their efforts to make people feel comfortable, they will have gender neutral toilet cubicles and individual changing facilities. Staff members will also be trained to be mindful of ensuring that those using the gym are comfortable.
The gym will also have a community space which will host local community groups in Leeds and provide an opportunity for projects that have struggled to find space to meet to get together.
The gym will also host a personal training academy so that people in Leeds who have an interest in the fitness industry can train to become a personal trainer with the support of an experienced team.
Chris said: “We’re calling on the local community to support our mission and help us create a gym that truly reflects our values of inclusivity and empowerment.
"We’re so looking forward to welcoming our first members through the doors and supporting them to achieve things they didn’t even think were possible.”
You can find out more about The Leeds People’s Gym on their website or through following them on Instagram by searching “@theleedspeoplesgym”.