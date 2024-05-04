I am a butler in the buff serving bottomless brunches at End Bar Leeds and it's the best thing I've ever done
University student Jakub Plucinski-Olczak was introduced to the role by his barber when he was 19. A few more introductions with well-known butlers in the county and Jacob was sold.
Now working as a Butler in the Buff at End Bar, in Hirst's Yard, Jacob said the last two years have been a “fantastic” experience.
He said: “When my barber told me I should do it, it was a bit nerve-wracking, like ‘what am I going to do?’ With my bum out, half-naked in front of a bunch of women, I didn’t know what to do. I remember my first job. I was scared, I'll be honest.”
With the help of Kiru, another butler who also works at End Bar, Jacob eased into the role - and the sports and exercise science student at Sheffield Hallam said he hasn’t looked back since.
The bottomless brunches at End Bar are a hit for a number of reasons. Being served delicious drinks and tasty food by “eye candy” for 90 minutes, women leave the bar feeling “special”, Jacob said.
The butler added: “There’s such a wide variety of people who turn up to these brunches. And I get to hear some cool stories.
“Women also share their secrets with me, I read the secrets out and I'll choose one lady to guess whose secret I'm reading. We have a laugh.”
Recommending his job to everyone, Jacob, who now also takes private bookings via his social media channels, said it’s taught him a lot more than he could have ever imagined.
“To be honest, being a butler is probably one of the best things I could have done for myself at my young age,” Jacob said.
“I was always somewhat confident but with this, coming into work and being told, ‘you are absolutely stunning’ and every woman reacting to you being there half-naked, it does boost your confidence. I'm definitely more confident now than I was when I first started.
“It has improved my interpersonal skills. If you can’t read the room, you can’t do a good job as a butler. Every single job that I've done the past two years, I have been able to successfully read the room and tailor the experience for the guests.
“After university, I want to excel in personal training. And if I can chat to people, women, half-naked, then I can chat to people fully clothed and tailor their experience for personal training.”
