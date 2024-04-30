Cuckoo Call Lane: Leeds bar launches bottomless brunch with boozy frozen slushies and gravy pizzas
Call Lane bar Cuckoo will be launching its unique bottomless brunch with unlimited boozy slushies and endless pizzas tomorrow (May 1).
The drinks menu will include pornstar or Aperol slushie, summer spritzes such as the raspberry ripple and beach breeze, as well as house lager, prosecco, and soft drinks on tap, designed to be perfect for warmer days on the secret rooftop garden.
Diners will also be able to tap into a choice of eight far-out bottomless pizza options, including the Hot Honey, Chilli Dog pizza-hot-dog mash-up, or even the controversial Yorkshire ‘gravy’ pizza, with its rich gravy base and roast dinner toppings.
Bar manager Calum Heffron said: “Forget your standard avocado on toast, eggs benedict and mimosas. We’ve done things in typical Cuckoo style with this amazing £25 bottomless brunch, available seven days a week.
“If you’re in the mood for copious amounts of alcohol to wash down a bit of brunch with your most fun mates in Leeds city centre, then you’ve found your new spot.”
The Leeds bar, which is known for its colourful neon décor and adventurous cocktails, will also be debut its craziest Willy Wonka-style cocktail menu to date in May.
