A hotel near Leeds has scooped two awards at the Prestige Business Awards 2024.

The awards, founded in 1995, recognises companies and the community for their excellent achievements and actions.

And this year, The Bridge Hotel & Spa in Wetherby is flying the flag for the county as the business took home Best Luxury Getaway 2024 and Dream Wedding Venue of the Year 2024.

General manager John Gascoyne said the award celebrates not only the business’ commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences but also its team's hard work and passion.

Josh said: “We owe this achievement to the incredible support of our guests and our talented, hardworking staff, who strive every day to make our hotel a place of warmth, comfort, and quality.

“As a local, family-owned establishment, we are proud to represent Yorkshire on the national stage and bring recognition to our beautiful region.

“This accolade motivates us to continue raising the bar in every aspect of our service.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors to enjoy the charm and hospitality of Yorkshire and hope to make our community proud.”

Built as a coaching inn in the 17th century, The Bridge Hotel & Spa is a four-star hotel with 37 bedrooms that are individually furnished and decorated.

Find out more about The Bridge Hotel & Spa via its official website.