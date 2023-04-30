2 . Chophaus

Upmarket Leeds steakhouse and grill Chophaus issued a brief statement on March 2 to announce it was closed 'until further notice'. The Oakwood restaurant is now being marketed as a business by agents Ernest Wilson. The £300,000 sale is for the lease, fixtures and fittings. Chophaus, opened in 2019, occupied a prominent building next to Oakwood Clock, but according to the agents, ‘never quite recovered from the disruption of the pandemic’. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe