Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
14 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
17 hours ago Man suffers injuries after street brawl in early hours
18 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
20 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes

The 12 Leeds shops, bars and pubs we've loved and lost this spring including Banyan Horsforth and Jack Wills

Leeds has welcomed a number of exciting new openings over the last couple of months, including Gino D'Acampo at the Marriott Hotel.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

But several business have recently closed their doors, some for good, due to the increasing pressures of the cost of living crisis or as the owners move on to new ventures.

From a popular Horsforth bar to high street staples including Jack Wills and Paperchase, here are 12 Leeds businesses we have loved and lost this spring.

These Leeds businesses have recently closed down

1. The businesses we've lost this spring

These Leeds businesses have recently closed down Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Upmarket Leeds steakhouse and grill Chophaus issued a brief statement on March 2 to announce it was closed 'until further notice'. The Oakwood restaurant is now being marketed as a business by agents Ernest Wilson. The £300,000 sale is for the lease, fixtures and fittings. Chophaus, opened in 2019, occupied a prominent building next to Oakwood Clock, but according to the agents, ‘never quite recovered from the disruption of the pandemic’.

2. Chophaus

Upmarket Leeds steakhouse and grill Chophaus issued a brief statement on March 2 to announce it was closed 'until further notice'. The Oakwood restaurant is now being marketed as a business by agents Ernest Wilson. The £300,000 sale is for the lease, fixtures and fittings. Chophaus, opened in 2019, occupied a prominent building next to Oakwood Clock, but according to the agents, ‘never quite recovered from the disruption of the pandemic’. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Cafe 164 in Headingley announced its sudden closure on March 31 due to 'unrelenting rising costs', leaving its customers devastated. The Headingley branch opened in 2020 and became the main base for the business last summer, after owners Ellie and Matt Andrews closed their city centre branch, which had been trading for more than a decade. The team thanked the Headingley community for its support over the last three years.

3. Cafe 164

Cafe 164 in Headingley announced its sudden closure on March 31 due to 'unrelenting rising costs', leaving its customers devastated. The Headingley branch opened in 2020 and became the main base for the business last summer, after owners Ellie and Matt Andrews closed their city centre branch, which had been trading for more than a decade. The team thanked the Headingley community for its support over the last three years. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The co-founder of zero waste retailer Ecotopia said an emotional farewell to customers as its Leeds city centre shop closed with immediate effect on April 4. Specialising in whole foods and eco-friendly produce, the business was set up by twin sisters Michelle Arthur and Sam Newton. Their second Ecotopia shop in Bramley shopping centre and website remain open.

4. Ecotopia

The co-founder of zero waste retailer Ecotopia said an emotional farewell to customers as its Leeds city centre shop closed with immediate effect on April 4. Specialising in whole foods and eco-friendly produce, the business was set up by twin sisters Michelle Arthur and Sam Newton. Their second Ecotopia shop in Bramley shopping centre and website remain open. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leeds