Jordan Denny, a self-employed hair stylist based in Lower Wortley, is in the running for Hair Stylist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The 23-year-old said this was his first time being recognised for his work at a national level.

Jordan Denny, 23, is a self-employed hair stylist based in Style You Pretty, Lower Wortley. He is currently in the running for Hair Stylist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

Jordan said: "It still doesn't feel real. It hasn't hit me yet. I am very grateful that my hard work is finally paying off. It's a big achievement, becoming a finalist, never mind winning."

He added: "Representing Leeds is one of the greatest achievements that I possibly achieved in my career.

"No words can describe how proud I am of what I have achieved. I'd like to thank my family and my friends, and most of all, my clients for their continued support.”

Jordan had originally set out to become a teacher after finishing secondary school but decided it was not the right career for him a few months later.

Advised by his aunt, Lorraine Kellett, who is also in the running for an accolade at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Barber Shop of the Year category, Jordan turned to hair styling.

He began his apprenticeship at L65 Barber in Armley before undertaking further training at the Philips Hair Academy.

Jordan Denny said 'representing Leeds' is one of is greatest achievements. Photo: National World

Jordan said: “I lost my confidence, leaving teaching. I felt like hairdressing was my last resort.

“And it's been the best thing I've done. I’d never gone back and I'd never change my career.”

Bringing smiles to the faces of people who walk through the doors of Style You Pretty, where Jordan is self-employed, that is the most enjoyable part of the job.