Taylor Emmet shortlisted for ‘Innovation in Practice’ at the 2025 British Conveyancing Awards

Taylor Emmet, a leading Sheffield city region law firm, has been shortlisted for the 'Innovation in Practice' Award at the British Conveyancing Awards 2025.

The award recognises law firms that leverage technology to enhance operations and enhance client experience, with Taylor Emmet's innovative TE Buyer Assist service being acknowledged for revolutionising the conveyancing process since its launch in April 2024.

Taylor Emmet’s TE Buyer Assist service was created to streamline the home buying process by offering rapid onboarding, whilst the process also allows for an early-stage review of the property title and application for relevant searches, thereby identifying and resolving pertinent legal issues at the earliest opportunity to expedite transaction times.

A standout feature of the service is its unique ‘Buyers Protection’ cover, which provides clients with financial security by waiving upfront legal costs and offering free searches on subsequent purchases if a transaction fails to complete.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet

Now in their fifth year, The British Conveyancing Awards have become a prestigious event in the legal industry. What began as a celebration of conveyancers' resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a major industry event attracting over 400 practitioners annually, with more than 500 submissions reviewed and 75 winners crowned since its inception.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet, said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for the ‘Innovation in Practice’ award. When developing TE Buyer Assist, we identified a clear need in the market for a service that could streamline the conveyancing process while providing genuine protection for our clients.

"Since launching in April 2024, the service has exceeded our expectations, setting new standards in conveyancing efficiency and client protection. We're incredibly proud to see the service's success and receive this outstanding recognition."