Tamatanga, known for its funky murals and large communal tables, is a favourite for residents in Nottingham, Birmingham and Leicester and has now announced its fourth opening.

Building on their strong loyal following in the Midlands and scheduled for early summer, Tamatanga’s next eatery will be located at The Light on the Headrow in the heart of Leeds.

The new restaurant will feature fun, eye catching interiors similar to the vivacious designs seen in their other award-winning locations, all of which take inspiration from the vibrant streets of India.

Creative Director, Mona Kular, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing our food to a city as vibrant as Leeds. Our fresh, homely, and very real approach to cooking is perfect for lunch, dinner and anything in between. From warming curries to flavourful salads and heavenly small plates, there’s something for everyone.’’

“And with incredible cocktails, great music, and a seriously cool vibe, Tamatanga makes any occasion a great one. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our first Leeds diners. Tamatanga is the place to eat and drink Indian style.”

The mouth-watering food menu promises to offer a mix of both the familiar and the slightly less expected and many classic dishes updated with a modern twist. Everything is made using real, homely Indian recipes served up with speed and minimal fuss or fanfare.

The menu has been carefully crafted to include a wide variety of meat, veggie, vegan and gluten friendly dishes. The salads and grill plates pack a punch and come loaded with healthful ingredients such as butternut squash, quinoa, avocado and chickpeas. A provocative range of carefully crafted cocktails will also be on offer to cool things down.

As well as enticing customers with its refreshing take on Indian food, Tamatanga has built a loyal and diverse following based on its laid back, fun vibe, and exceptional value. Daytime deals on food until 4pm and two-for-one cocktails every day from 12-7pm have allowed the brand to appeal to everyone from students to families and couples.