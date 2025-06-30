Sweet success: Honey Thief launch event creates a buzz in York

York city centre was a hive of activity and sweet excitement on Friday as Honey Thief, Yorkshire’s bold, new hard honey drinks brand, officially launched at an exclusive VIP party held at The Hooting Owl Distillery.

The event brought together press, influencers, VIPs and curious cocktail lovers for an evening of sweet mischief and innovative mixology, featuring the UK’s first ‘hard honey’ drinks range.

Guests sipped signature cocktails containing the bold, boozy nectar crafted by none other than Jamie Stephenson, five-time world bartending champion, while mingling with the brand’s creators and enjoying flavour-packed surprises.

In true Honey Thief fashion, the brand kicked off the day with a playful twist by sending their honey-loving mascot, Arthur the Bear, on a mission around York city centre. Locals who spotted Arthur and shared a selfie with him on Instagram earned coveted access to the evening’s exclusive festivities.

(l-r) Honey Thief founder, Peter Taylor, the brand’s mascot, Arthur, and five-time world bartending champion, Jamie Stephenson, outside The Hooting Owl Distillery in York (credit, JordanH)

Honey Thief transforms pure honey through natural fermentation into a smooth, golden boozy delight. Crafted in Yorkshire using 100 percent sustainable, ethically sourced European honey, Honey Thief’s range includes four indulgent liqueur flavours - Pure Honey, Elderflower Nectar, Sour Cherry and Blueberry & Blackcurrant - as well as matching sparkling ready-to-drink cans. The brand’s ethos is as cheeky as it is conscious: ‘Naughty by nature, delicious by design’.

Standout cocktails served at the launch celebration included:

Honey Thief Gooseberry Cool - A sparkling gooseberry-apple delight with elderflower honey liqueur.

Botanical Buzz - A thyme-infused gin punch featuring Honey Thief’s sparkling Elderflower variant.

World champion mixologist, Jamie Stephenson, commented: “Being part of the Honey Thief launch has been an incredible experience. From the very first taste, I knew this was something special. The balance of natural sweetness and depth from the fermented honey is unlike anything else on the market. It’s bold, smooth and endlessly versatile, whether you’re sipping it neat or mixing it into cocktails. I truly believe Honey Thief is going to make waves - it’s a modern classic in the making.”

Robert Taylor, sales director at Honey Thief, said: “The response to the launch has been incredible. People are excited by something new, natural and playful and Honey Thief ticks every box. We’re proud to be putting Yorkshire on the map with a product that’s sweet, silky and just a little bit wild.”

Honey Thief is now available online at www.honeythief.co.uk and Amazon, with plans to roll out further across the UK this summer.