A retail giant looks set to open its fifth store in Leeds city centre, after plans were lodged for a vacant unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has secured permission from the council to revamp the empty space on Kirkgate, which was previously home to a Superdrug.

Tesco Express looks set to open its fifth store in Leeds city centre, with plans lodged for a vacant unit on Kirkgate. | National World

It will see minor changes including a new door and shopfront glazing, paving the way for another Tesco Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, one critic noted that there are already a number of local stores, with the nearest just a four-minute walk away on Briggate.

Their comment, which was included in a council report, said: “In Leeds, there needs to be variety.

“There are already four within the town centre and they are [within] walking distance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the report concluded that the street, which connects Briggate and Vicar Lane, is predominantly made up of retailers including Flannels, Shoezone, and Cash Converters. Full planning permission was subsequently granted.