Kirkgate: Tesco Express looks set to open fifth store in Leeds city centre - despite call for more 'variety'

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
A retail giant looks set to open its fifth store in Leeds city centre, after plans were lodged for a vacant unit.

Tesco has secured permission from the council to revamp the empty space on Kirkgate, which was previously home to a Superdrug.

Tesco Express looks set to open its fifth store in Leeds city centre, with plans lodged for a vacant unit on Kirkgate.placeholder image
Tesco Express looks set to open its fifth store in Leeds city centre, with plans lodged for a vacant unit on Kirkgate. | National World

It will see minor changes including a new door and shopfront glazing, paving the way for another Tesco Express.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, one critic noted that there are already a number of local stores, with the nearest just a four-minute walk away on Briggate.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Their comment, which was included in a council report, said: “In Leeds, there needs to be variety.

“There are already four within the town centre and they are [within] walking distance.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the report concluded that the street, which connects Briggate and Vicar Lane, is predominantly made up of retailers including Flannels, Shoezone, and Cash Converters. Full planning permission was subsequently granted.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice