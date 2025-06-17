Kirkgate: Tesco Express looks set to open fifth store in Leeds city centre - despite call for more 'variety'
Tesco has secured permission from the council to revamp the empty space on Kirkgate, which was previously home to a Superdrug.
It will see minor changes including a new door and shopfront glazing, paving the way for another Tesco Express.
However, one critic noted that there are already a number of local stores, with the nearest just a four-minute walk away on Briggate.
Their comment, which was included in a council report, said: “In Leeds, there needs to be variety.
“There are already four within the town centre and they are [within] walking distance.”
However, the report concluded that the street, which connects Briggate and Vicar Lane, is predominantly made up of retailers including Flannels, Shoezone, and Cash Converters. Full planning permission was subsequently granted.