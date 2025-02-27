A new Superdrug store has officially opened in Leeds city centre.

Today (Thursday) health and beauty retailer Superdrug opened the doors to a new store on Briggate, creating 35 new permanent roles in the former Zara building.

The store is the biggest Superdrug store in the area, as the retailer continues expanding its bricks-and-mortar retail footprint, with plans to open 25 new stores in 2025.

The new store has officially opened in Leeds city centre | Superdrug

A company spokesperson said: “The new store offers customers access to the latest health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments, and luxury fragrances.

“With a fully extended range, shoppers can explore a bigger selection of cosmetics, premium fragrances, and beauty services, including acrylic nails.”

The store also boasts an expanded beauty offering, featuring Superdrug’s own-brand cosmetics range, Studio London, as well as other best-selling ranges such as B. Skin, Me+, Vitamin E, and Optimum.

The store also features its own Beauty Studio area, where shoppers can access professional treatments, including eyebrow shaping, nail treatments, acrylics and piercings.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, aid “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new store in Leeds Briggate, which benefits from a larger footprint and strengthens Superdrug’s presence within the city. This expansion enables us to enhance our service offering and product range, delivering an improved shopping experience for our customers.

“We are confident that the local community will love the new store, which features an extensive selection of leading health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio. Additionally, the opening will create 34 new jobs, further supporting the local economy and providing new career opportunities within the community.”

The store is open 8.30am to 8pm on Monday to Friday, 8.30am until 7pm on Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.