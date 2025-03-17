A Leeds firm has been saved from administration, saving more than 200 jobs.

Stiled Holding Ltd, a specialist retailer of furniture, lighting, tiles and DIY products, has stores across the country - but entered administration last month. It traded through the Tile Giant and Tile Choice brands.

Stiled Holding Ltd had its base at Lumina Park Approach in Thorpe Park. | Google

Jonathan Amor and Richard Oddy, licensed insolvency practitioners and partners at accounting and advisory firm Azets in Yorkshire, were appointed joint administrators and secured a buyer for the business.

In a statement, they said: “After a thorough marketing process, we are delighted to say that a buyer has been found for Stiled Holdings Ltd.

“The business had been encountering trading difficulties due to the general decline of the UK DIY and construction sector, alongside the continued growth of online competition, and entered administration on 14th February 2025.

“Following concerted efforts to secure a sale of the company’s business and assets, a sale was completed shortly after appointment resulting in 202 out of 226 jobs being saved along with 29 out of 38 stores. We wish the new owner every success as they take the business forward.”

Details relating to the buyer have not yet been released.