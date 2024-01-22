Three Leeds kebab shops are in the running for top prizes at a prestigious awards ceremony, after being named among the best in the country.

Industry experts singled out the restaurants for their innovative approaches to cooking and for elevating the cuisine to new heights.

At the British Kebab Awards next month, they could take home some of the ceremony’s most coveted prizes.

The shortlisted shops in Leeds are:

Sqew, in Duncan Street, Leeds, has been shortlisted for one of the top prizes at this year's British Kebab Awards.

Sqew, in Duncan Street, for ‘Best Lebanese Restaurant or Takeaway’

Döner Summer, in Call Lane, for ‘Best Vegan Kebab’

I Am Doner, Infirmary Street, for ‘Best Vegan Kebab’

Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry.

“It’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”

Sqew opened in 2022 with the aim of bringing authentic shawarma to the UK and is unmissable in Duncan Street with its electric blue façade.

After a recent visit, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s food critic said: “This bold little venue is serving up Middle Eastern cuisine that far exceeds any I’ve had elsewhere in Leeds.”

Döner Summer, which is located nearby in Call Lane, specialises in “vegan junk food” and, as well as kebabs, attracts customers for its selection of burgers and “fried chick’n”.

Meanwhile, I Am Doner was launched with the intention of making kebabs “more than a guilty pleasure for the intoxicated”. It has a branch in Headingley, as well as in the city centre.