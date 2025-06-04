Spinks unveils four major innovations at Interzum

Yorkshire-based spring manufacturer celebrates coveted Best of the Best Award at Interzum for new Microlution microcoil technology Brand-new Micro Copper and Quadrolution products achieve Interzum High Product Quality Award win

Leading British spring manufacturer Spinks launched four groundbreaking innovations at the Interzum show this month, with three of the products being recognised in this year’s prestigious Interzum Awards – including the highly sought after Best of the Best Award.

Spinks’ latest microcoil and pocket spring technologies showcase its next-generation approach to comfort innovation. The newly-launched Microlution microcoil took home the ‘Best of the Best’ accolade – the highest recognition available at the show – while new spring innovations Quadrolution and Micro Copper were each awarded ‘High Product Quality’.

Micro Trio, a fourth new product, was also unveiled at the international industry show in Cologne, having missed the award entry deadline. Like all Spinks’ innovative technologies, these new spring systems have been designed and created in-house at the company's Yorkshire facility to be recyclable without the use of glue.

The Spinks stand at Interzum, Cologne

Award-winning Spinks innovations launched at Interzum 2025:

Microlution – the next generation of microcoil technology featuring Spinks’ innovative two-stage approach – two springs working together to provide initial comfort with secondary support in a single layer. The level of luxurious comfort and long-term support this patent-pending technology provides has never before been possible within a microcoil layer.

– the next generation of microcoil technology featuring Spinks’ innovative two-stage approach – two springs working together to provide initial comfort with secondary support in a single layer. The level of luxurious comfort and long-term support this patent-pending technology provides has never before been possible within a microcoil layer. Quadrolution – an evolution of Spinks’ innovative glueless QuadCore spring technology, this recyclable system has infinite customisation opportunities, allowing Response Coils to be positioned between each group of QuadCore springs to create a secondary support system that then allows for zoning, phased zoning, or a firm edge. Made with just two raw materials, this patented design offers revolutionary recyclable core technology to the bedding industry.

– an evolution of Spinks’ innovative glueless QuadCore spring technology, this recyclable system has infinite customisation opportunities, allowing Response Coils to be positioned between each group of QuadCore springs to create a secondary support system that then allows for zoning, phased zoning, or a firm edge. Made with just two raw materials, this patented design offers revolutionary recyclable core technology to the bedding industry. Micro Copper – the world’s first microcoil to feature copper-infused nonwoven fabric, resulting in a product with antimicrobial and anti-fungal benefits. The technology utilises the hydrophilic nonwoven currently used within medical applications, while the fine-wire microcoils can be positioned close to the mattress or seating application surface, making it extremely useful where hygiene is paramount – such as transportation seating.

– the world’s first microcoil to feature copper-infused nonwoven fabric, resulting in a product with antimicrobial and anti-fungal benefits. The technology utilises the hydrophilic nonwoven currently used within medical applications, while the fine-wire microcoils can be positioned close to the mattress or seating application surface, making it extremely useful where hygiene is paramount – such as transportation seating. Micro Trio – a microcoil like no other, with three active coils formed from a single piece of wire to provide unrivalled comfort for mattresses and bedding. The revolutionary patented coil system seamlessly transitions from pressure-relieving comfort to adapt to personalised support for every body type.

Darren Marcangelo, Chief Commercial Officer at Spinks, said: “This year’s Interzum has been hugely exciting for us. To launch four new technologies that set new standards for comfort and performance is a great milestone and to see three of them recognised with one of the most prestigious awards for our industry – including our first ever ‘Best of the Best’ award – has been a real honour for the team. We're confident we could have won a fourth too if Micro Trio was launched in time.

“These innovations reflect growing demand from bedding and seating manufacturers for highly customisable solutions and versatile designs.

Mircroluton

“We’re the pioneers of microcoil technology, and we challenged ourselves to deliver even more comfort and support into our range of coils.

“Copper is also a key trend in bedding at present, mainly in the US, but European and Asian manufacturers are starting to adopt it too. Customers want innovative products and want to be able to differentiate – so we’re responding to that with new innovations that offer high levels of customisation, with each developed to give our clients a real competitive advantage.”

The award-winning Micro Copper and Micro Trio is set to be commercially available this year, with Microlution and Quadrolution available from early 2026.

For more information, visit http://www.spinks.co.uk/.