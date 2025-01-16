Spike appointed by Bauer Media Group to drive organic growth for Parkers.co.uk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds digital marketing agency Spike has been appointed by leading international media business, Bauer Media Group, to drive organic search growth for its flagship automotive website, Parkers.co.uk.

Parkers is an authority in car buying advice, car reviews and used car listings. Established in 1972, the website now reaches an audience of over 2 million unique users every month.

Spike will be working closely with the team at Parkers to provide organic search auditing support to improve the automotive media brand’s commercial performance.

Spike has extensive expertise with publishing and classified brands. This latest contract adds to its growing portfolio of work in the space including with National Club Golfer, Planet Sport, and Sporting Life.

Rob Powell, Founder and Director at Spike, said: “Bauer Media and Parkers are iconic names in the publishing and automotive world, and we’re excited to help take their brand to new heights in the digital space. This project offers a unique opportunity to deliver a fresh approach to driving organic growth and solidifying their position as a leading automotive publisher.”

“We’ve been impressed by the knowledge and expertise Spike has demonstrated in the publishing sector, and in particular with classified automotive websites,” said Stuart Forrest, Global SEO Director of Bauer Media Group. “Their consumer-focused approach to search aligns with our vision, and we’re excited to see the results they can deliver. With big plans for 2025, we look forward to partnering with Spike to achieve our goals.”

For more information about Spike and its services, please visit: https://spike.digital/