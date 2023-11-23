11 stunning pictures inside new Leeds cafe and interior design shop Sonder
A new interior design shop and cafe has opened in Leeds.
Sonder is a ‘Japantro’ lifestyle store which blends Japanese and retro homeware with coffee and sweet treats. Founded by popular tattoo artist Olivia Fayne, it’s adjacent to her Leeds studio in the Grand Arcade.
Its opening hours are 8am-4pm Tuesday-Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturdays. It currently offers hot drinks and bakes such as a chai blondie, lemon and blueberry cake and Oreo balls, and the menu will be extended in the new year.
We take a look inside.
