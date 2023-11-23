Sonder is a ‘Japantro’ lifestyle store which blends Japanese and retro homeware with coffee and sweet treats. Founded by popular tattoo artist Olivia Fayne, it’s adjacent to her Leeds studio in the Grand Arcade .

Its opening hours are 8am-4pm Tuesday-Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturdays. It currently offers hot drinks and bakes such as a chai blondie, lemon and blueberry cake and Oreo balls, and the menu will be extended in the new year.