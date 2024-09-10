Skopes Leeds: Popular menswear brand set to open in White Rose Shopping Centre
Skopes will be opening in the White Rose Shopping Centre on Saturday, September 28 from 9:30am to 8pm.
The new store, which is the Leeds business’ first in the city, will be located in the lower mall area adjacent to Deichmann and opposite Ernest Jones.
As brand ambassador, Married at First Sight star Matt Jameson will be joined at the grand opening by long-standing Skopes customers and sports stars, Kevin Sinfield and Ross McCormack.
Leeds singer songwriter Kuili, who has appeared on The Voice UK as part of Team Sir Tom Jones, has announced he will be performing at the event too.
The full Instagram post said: “Exciting news! I'll be performing at the grand opening of @officialskopes new store in the White Rose Shopping Centre on the 28th September from 9:15 until 12:15!”
Customers who attend the grand opening will have the opportunity to view Skopes’ latest collection and meet with men’s stylist Nick Hems.
Established in 1948, Skopes offers tailored and slim fit suits for all occasions. It has more than 20 sites across the country.
