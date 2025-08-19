Skipton Business Finance ppoints Michelle Wilson as Chief Operating Officer

Skipton Business Finance (SBF), a leading provider of business finance solutions to UK SMEs, has announced the permanent appointment of Michelle Wilson as its new Chief Operating Officer, following her successful tenure as Interim COO.

Michelle joined SBF eight months ago as a Director, after spending 23 years at CloseBrothers Invoice Finance. Sixteen of those years were in senior operational leadership positions, including Head of Commercial Client Services andHead of NorthernOperations.

Since joining SBF, Michelle has played a key role in enhancing operational performance, improving client experience, and supporting the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

“I’m delighted to be taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer on a permanent basis,” said Michelle. “Skipton Business Finance has a strong reputation for putting clients first and delivering flexible, relationship-driven funding solutions. Over the past eight months, I’ve seen first-hand the passion and commitment across the team — and I’m excited to help lead our next chapter as we continue to scale and support more SMEs across the UK.”

Michelle Wilson

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Skipton Group, Skipton Business Finance plays a key role in the group’s business lending strategy, offering invoice finance solutions to SMEs with a combined turnover in excess of £2 billion.

“Michelle has brought structure, energy, and clarity to our already successful operations during her time as Interim COO,” said Greg Bell, Chief Executive Officer of Skipton Business Finance. “She is a highly respected leader who shares our commitment to delivering outstanding client outcomes. Her permanent appointment strengthens our senior team and positions us strongly for future growth.”

Skipton Business Finance continues to expand its national footprint as an alternative to traditional banking finance - offering tailored, flexible working capital solutions to support the ambitions of growing businesses.