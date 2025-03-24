Simpson Millar recognises talent and ambition in 2025 promotions

National law firm Simpson Millar has announced its 2025 promotions, celebrating the success of its people. This year’s round includes one new Partner, four Senior Associates, and three Associates, reflecting the firm’s ongoing investment in talent and excellence.

Kelly Withers, based in Liverpool, has been promoted to Partner in the Clinical Negligence team. With over a decade of experience, she has built a strong reputation representing clients who have suffered due to medical negligence, handling complex and high-value cases involving birth injuries, brain and spinal injuries, amputations, surgical errors, and fatal claims.

Known for her compassionate approach, ensuring that her clients feel supported throughout the legal process, Kelly recently led on a high profile £15 million settlement for a young boy who sustained life-changing injuries at birth due to negligent care.

Four Simpson Millar colleagues have also been promoted to Senior Associate, recognising their contributions to the firm. These include Kate McCue, Team Leader in Clinical Negligence; Lucy Atherton, Team Leader in Education, Community & Residential (ECR); Nathalie Swanwick, Team Leader in the Abuse team; and Sean Harrison, a Solicitor in Child Care Proceedings.

Lucy Atherton, based in Leeds

Additionally, three solicitors have been promoted to Associate. These include Joshua Hurst in the Abuse team, Sarah Warburton in Child Care Proceedings, and Sinead Jest in Child Care Proceedings.

Lidia Foster from the Child Care team has also returned from maternity leave to take up her position as Partner, having been promoted last year.

Commenting on the promotions, Simpson Millar’s CEO, Greg Cox, said:“We always have an incredibly strong pool of applicants for promotion, which is a testament to the talent, dedication, and ambition within Simpson Millar.

“Those who have been successful this year have all made a significant contribution to the firm’s culture, continued success, and financial performance. Their hard work and commitment to delivering for our clients and supporting their colleagues are truly valued.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who has been promoted—it is thoroughly deserved, and I look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their new roles.”

The promotions span multiple offices across the firm’s national network, reinforcing Simpson Millar’s position as a leading employer in the legal sector. Recognised by both the Legal 500 and Chambers directories for its expertise, the firm is actively recruiting for roles in both its Person Injury and Public Law practices, to meet growing demand.

