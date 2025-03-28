An independent opticians that expanded its Leeds site last year has now fully reopened following a major refurbishment.

Simon Falk Eyecare on Roundhay Road in the Oakwood district recently completed a refurbishment and has now reopened after seeing two new directors employed from within the team.

The refurbishment project has brought about several significant improvements, including an increased number of testing rooms, an audiology room and pre-screening room.

At the start of last year the opticians took over the site of the Scandi-inspired Gron Kafe next door, and during the refurbishment closure the team continued serving patients from the site.

Furthermore, the practice has recently acquired two new directors from in-house named Julie Clarkson and Leah Khan.

Ms Clarkson, director and contact lens specialist, joined the Simon Falk Eyecare team in 2002, while Ms Khan joined in 2021 as an experienced optometrist.

Julie said: “We’re looking forward to some very exciting times at the practice! This refurb in particular will ensure that the excellent service we provide continues well into the future for our patients.”

Leah added: “It’s an honour to step up to this role at such a highly regarded practice. The whole team is passionate about providing the very best service for our patients and we will endeavour to uphold those same values and high standards moving forwards.”

Director and optometrist, Simon Falk said he was “thrilled” to be reopening after the refurbishment, which coincides with the business’s 25th anniversary.

He said: “Over the years, our goal has always been to provide exceptional eye care services, and these improvements allow us to better serve our patients and meet their needs more effectively, with the practice now feeling much more spacious and refreshed."

To find out more about Simon Falk Eyecare or to book an appointment, please visit their website.