Sheffield strengthens industrial ambition with Professor Keith Ridgway’s appointment at DigitalCNC

Professor Keith Ridgway CBE has been appointed as Chair of DigitalCNC, marking a significant milestone for Sheffield’s advanced manufacturing ambitions.

The announcement reinforces Sheffield's commitment to leading the next wave of industrial innovation through artificial intelligence and precision manufacturing. Professor Ridgway, renowned for co-founding the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in collaboration with Boeing, brings unparalleled industry expertise and academic leadership to his new role.

DigitalCNC, an AI-driven manufacturing spin-out from the University of Sheffield, has already established partnerships with major global companies including Rolls-Royce, highlighting the commercial and industrial promise of its technology.

Professor Ridgway’s extensive experience in bridging academia and industry will prove crucial as DigitalCNC moves into its next phase of growth. David Richards MBE, co-founder of Yorkshire AI Labs, described Ridgway’s appointment as strategically significant, noting that it reflects a strong endorsement of DigitalCNC’s vision and technological potential.

Dr Rob Ward, Davoid Wilkinson and David Richards MBE

Dr Rob Ward, CEO of DigitalCNC, emphasised that Professor Ridgway’s involvement would greatly accelerate the company’s technological advancements and industrial impact. “His proven track record in industry-academia collaboration will be instrumental in driving our technology forward and establishing Sheffield as a global leader in AI-driven manufacturing,” said Dr Ward.

Sheffield, with its proud industrial heritage, is now set to define a new era of innovation. Professor Ridgway’s leadership at DigitalCNC promises not only technological advancements but also significant economic opportunities for the region, reinforcing its status as a vital centre for future-focused manufacturing.

