A boutique Yorkshire rum brand is celebrating big growth in 2023 - scooping a regional award and selling out at the Leeds Rum Festival.

The Selfish Spirits Co. was founded by Fred Harman in 2021, who had a vision for an ethical booze brand. Every bottle sold supports environmental, humanitarian and social causes - including raising cash for local charities.

The 27-year-old has worked in the hospitality industry since he was a teenager, and got the idea for the business after a sunny trip to Barbados.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I watched gin become a massive thing, but I’d fallen in love with rum from that trip.

Fred Harman is the founder of Selfish Spirits Co, a Yorkshire rum brand which is distilled in Armley (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

“I postulated that if gin could become such a massive craft spirit movement, then rum could be next.”

Selfish Spirits rum, which is distilled in Armley, is now stocked in bars throughout Yorkshire - and Fred is hoping to expand across the Leeds market.

It made sell-out appearances at markets and trade events this year, including Leeds Rum Festival and the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival.

“The support has been absolutely fantastic,” Fred said. “There’s been massive growth recently, particularly around Christmas time when people are getting to the end of their bottles.

The business won the Young Traders Market regional finals in Leeds (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

“Those first few years, I received a lot of support form the local pubs and establishments in the area. As we’ve grown, support has branched out from just pubs and restaurants to the general consumer. We’re starting to build up a proper consumer base.”

The Selfish Spirits team regularly host charitable initiatives, including taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge, the Skipton Rotary Club Dragon Boat Race and the Land Aid Sleep Out to raise cash for good causes.

Fred added: “I always thought that if I was going to run a business, I’d want it to be ethically conscious. It’s important for businesses in today’s day and age to be sustainable, but I wanted to do something a bit more than that - something to give back as well.

"That’s where the fundraising comes in, it’s a way for me to make a difference and to give the average person that option too. They know that by purchasing the product, they’re part of this challenge to make a difference.”

The business won the NMTF Young Traders Market regional finals in Leeds, leading them to the National Finals where they placed as runners-up in the Food and Drink category.

“It was so exciting,” Fred added. “It really reaffirms the idea that I have a product worth selling that people love and enjoy. It felt incredible knowing that.

“I enjoy the challenge that comes with the job, and overcoming those challenges and watching the business grow. Thinking about the exciting prospects of where the business could grow to, that really keeps me going.

