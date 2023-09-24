Rum Fest: Thirteen pictures from the annual event held for the first time at the Royal Armouries
Crowds flocked to the Royal Armouries on Saturday afternoon to sample the sounds, sights and tastes from around the world.
The seventh annual Rum Fest event has garnered a loyal following over the years and the city-centre museum played host for the first time. More than 100 rums were available for revellers to try across 20-plus stands, while bespoke masterclasses were hosted by rum ambassadors who led interactive discussions about the popular tipple.
And there were also performances from multi-cultural dance groups to get everyone into the mood.
1 / 4