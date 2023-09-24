Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rum Fest: Thirteen pictures from the annual event held for the first time at the Royal Armouries

Crowds flocked to the Royal Armouries on Saturday afternoon to sample the sounds, sights and tastes from around the world.
By Nick Frame
Published 24th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The seventh annual Rum Fest event has garnered a loyal following over the years and the city-centre museum played host for the first time. More than 100 rums were available for revellers to try across 20-plus stands, while bespoke masterclasses were hosted by rum ambassadors who led interactive discussions about the popular tipple.

And there were also performances from multi-cultural dance groups to get everyone into the mood.

Dancer Ash Weekes with Nick Britcliffe and Michelle Monkman (pic by Steve Riding)

1. Rum Festival at the Royal Armouries

Dancer Ash Weekes with Nick Britcliffe and Michelle Monkman (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Plenty of choice for the rum festival. (pic by Steve Riding)

2. Rum Festival at the Royal Armouries

Plenty of choice for the rum festival. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Rum drinkers at the event, from left, Aaron Bell, Richard Slater, Stephen Hoe, Chelsea Huxley. (pic by Steve Riding)

3. Rum Festival at the Royal Armouries

Rum drinkers at the event, from left, Aaron Bell, Richard Slater, Stephen Hoe, Chelsea Huxley. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

The Caribbean dancers get the party going. (pic by Steve Riding)

4. Rum Festival at the Royal Armouries

The Caribbean dancers get the party going. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

