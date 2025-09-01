A popular footwear brand has issued a statement following the sudden closure of one of its stores in Leeds city centre.

The schuh store on Briggate closed on July 17 to the shock of many who have been visiting the store since it moved to the spot in 1998.

A spokesperson for the company, which was founded in Edinburgh in 1981, said: “schuh Leeds Briggate is now closed.

The schuh store on Briggate has officially closed. | Google

“We have contacted local customers and advised them that their next closest store is Leeds White Rose.

“All of our Leeds Briggate employees have been offered alternative roles at schuh.”

No further details have so far been given on what led to the decision to close the store.