Sam scoops Yorkshire Choice Young Entrepreneur of the Year award

Sam Teale, of Sam Teale Productions, has been honoured with the Yorkshire Choice Young Entrepreneur of the Year award at a ceremony on Friday.

The awards are described as one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the region, recognising outstanding contributions across various industries.

It recognises Sam’s outstanding contributions to the media industry, his company’s impactful videography addressing pressing social issues, and his entrepreneurial spirit.

During the awards ceremony, Sam dedicated his win to the legendary Rob Burrow, a former rugby league player, showcasing a heartfelt tribute film created by his team.

Christa Ackroyd, Sam Teale and award sponsor Carl Pick, owner of PQS Services.

The film played during the ceremony, captured Burrow’s inspiring journey and resilience, and the unwavering support from his family.

Burrow, who died on June 2, 2024, from motor neurone disease (MND), was a celebrated athlete known for his incredible achievements despite his small stature, winning eight Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, three World Club Challenge Cups, and raised significant awareness and funds for MND.

Sam’s acceptance speech highlighted his dedication and passion for storytelling.

“Rob Burrow was an incredible individual who has raised the profile of MND and helped countless people. An absolute legend,” said Sam.

“This award couldn’t happen without the best team in the world - Lydia, Ellie, Matthew and Taylor.

“We’re so happy to mark our fourth birthday and continue creating the most emotive video content that touches hearts and inspires minds.

“Your support has been incredible, and we can’t thank you enough for being part of our journey. We would also like to say a massive thank you to our amazing clients for trusting us day in and day out.”

The community has shown overwhelming support for Sam’s achievements, with numerous congratulatory comments flooding in.

Fans and followers celebrated his success and commended his dedication and hard work, commenting; “Huge congratulations Sam, you keep going from strength to strength” and “So well deserved, you and your team are amazing.”

Adding to his accolades, Sam also recently brought home the Prolific North Rising Star Award in Manchester, known for its rigorous judging process, which included a panel of esteemed judges, including the head of marketing from Formula One (F1).

The awards are highly regarded as the top award ceremonies in the region.

Sam said: “I got a nosebleed as my name was read out which is pretty funny.”

As Sam Teale Productions celebrates its fourth birthday, the team reflects on their journey and the incredible support they’ve received.

Continuing to make waves in the industry, the team is preparing to launch their inaugural TV advert set for Rock Face for Men in Mirfield.